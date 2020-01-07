Insider Selling: Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Sells 6,705 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EVFM opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

