Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 2,950 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GILD opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

