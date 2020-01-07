Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,243 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $80,914.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $73,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

