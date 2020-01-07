Insider Selling: Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO Sells 41,312 Shares of Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MAS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.11. 1,326,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,631. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,778,000 after buying an additional 4,404,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after buying an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.