Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $183,100.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 33.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 86,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,742,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on POWI shares. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

