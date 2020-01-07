Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STX stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.