Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Sells 702 Shares of Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SRDX stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $560.65 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 0.99.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRDX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

