Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Sells 3,229 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $155,734.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,839.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

