Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.80

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.50, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price target on Insight Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,134.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,361.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 106.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $339,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $40,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

