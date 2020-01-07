Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.88

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.88 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 360423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INSE shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 million and a PE ratio of 32.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.14.

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

