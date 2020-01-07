Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Up 1%

Instem PLC (LON:INS) shares rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 390 ($5.13), approximately 1,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.08).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 370.53. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.70.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

