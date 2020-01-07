Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director David A. Lemoine Sells 2,884 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,556.20 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $187.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

