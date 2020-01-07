Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives C$142.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$142.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFC. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$137.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE:IFC opened at C$142.33 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$96.37 and a 52 week high of C$142.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.1200004 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

