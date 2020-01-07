Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 78.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,648 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 61,955 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 283.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,659 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 116,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,344,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.