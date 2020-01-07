Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Intel by 329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,977,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,304. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

