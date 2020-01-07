Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 78,847 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,156,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,747,304. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $261.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

