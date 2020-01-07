Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $8,339,400.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

