Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The business had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. 18.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

