Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Head to Head Analysis

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $18.28 billion 2.50 $5.51 billion $1.70 9.22 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $35.32 billion 1.07 $3.52 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.22% 15.73% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 2 1 0 0 1.33 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

