Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ITCI. JMP Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $55,885.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,059 shares of company stock valued at $876,228. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 93,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.