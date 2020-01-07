Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CFO Rick L. Sterling Sells 3,564 Shares

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON) CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $20,564.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,270.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XON opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $985.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Intrexon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 393.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrexon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intrexon by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intrexon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

