Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Intuit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.96. Intuit has a 1-year low of $195.33 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

