Invacio 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,379.00 (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Invacio has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. One Invacio token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Mercatox. Invacio has a market cap of $103,997.00 and approximately $4,379.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00672878 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000710 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 28,319,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,217,348 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com.

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

