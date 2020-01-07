Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,756,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $567,890,000 after buying an additional 11,199,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 16,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco by 4,002.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 521,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 508,754 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

