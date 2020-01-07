Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Trimmed by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FTB Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $115.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.