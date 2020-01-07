Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Raised by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.75. The stock had a trading volume of 238,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,022. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $58.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.