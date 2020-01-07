Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 218,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19,709.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 115,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 251,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,467. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4767 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Article: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.