Investors Buy High Volume of InterDigital Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,002% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Shares of IDCC opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $74.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,661,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

