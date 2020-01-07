Investors Buy High Volume of SmileDirectClub Put Options (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,235 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 888% compared to the average volume of 1,744 put options.

Shares of SDC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

