Investors Buy High Volume of Wendys Put Options (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,190% compared to the typical daily volume of 80 put options.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Wendys has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.36%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

