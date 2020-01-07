Investors Buy Large Volume of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Call Options (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,706 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the average volume of 672 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,983,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 301,280 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

