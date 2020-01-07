Investors Buy Large Volume of International Game Technology Put Options (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 727 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

