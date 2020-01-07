Investors Purchase Large Volume of Wix.Com Put Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,549 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average volume of 241 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -299.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

