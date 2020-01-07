Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.71 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $4,147.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

