IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $20.11 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $20.11 million and $2.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bgogo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.05915060 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00036193 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001188 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

