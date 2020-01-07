Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,537. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $194,960.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $194,720.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $202,640.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $201,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Iradimed Corp has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRMD. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

