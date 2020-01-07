iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,377. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

