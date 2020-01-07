iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

