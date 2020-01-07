iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,407. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.21 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

