iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lowered by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 498,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 10.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $102,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 151,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 164,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,760,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

