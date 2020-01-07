iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.49. 3,033,845 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3837 per share. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.