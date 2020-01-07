iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,293 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,187,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,749,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.