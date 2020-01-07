iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Position Boosted by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up about 5.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 222,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 108,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EUFN stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 55,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,100. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

