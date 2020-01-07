iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 4.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,388 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

