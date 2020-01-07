iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 525,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,062. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

