iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lessened by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 276,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. 171,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,794. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

