iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $39,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after acquiring an additional 150,937 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after acquiring an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after acquiring an additional 612,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,250,115. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $136.74 and a 52-week high of $167.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.