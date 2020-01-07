iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.74 and a twelve month high of $167.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

