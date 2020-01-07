iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,700. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $196.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.