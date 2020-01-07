iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.38. 126,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

